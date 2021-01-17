Impeachment Manager Ted Lieu Says They Have A Mountain Of Evidence To Convict Trump

Advertisements

Impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) would not discuss specifics but did say that there is a mountain of evidence to convict Trump.

Rep. Lieu said on MSNBC, “I’m not going to disclose trial strategy. All I’m going to say is there is a mountain of evidence that the American public saw in broad daylight. With every passing day we get additional videos, additional incriminating statements. And the department of justice when you look at how they are charging people, they use terms like insurrectionists. They’re essentially viewing this case the same way we are and most American people are. This was an armed insurrection, a violent attack on our nation’s capitol to stop congress from formalizing Donald Trump’s defeat and it resulted in multiple deaths.”

The new videos that emerge daily not only help to make the case against Donald Trump but also serve as evidence against others who helped incite the insurrection, like Sen. Ted Cruz.

The evidence is vast, and it starts with Trump telling his supporters to go to the Capitol in a long speech where he claimed to “make his case” that the election was stolen from him.

The vote to convict Trump is likely to pick up more Senate Republican votes than the lone vote on a single article by Sen. Mitt Romney during Trump’s first impeachment.

Republicans have no reason not to convict Trump, and if Mitch McConnell really wants the former president purged from the GOP conviction is more likely to happen.

