Rep. Jamie Raskin Calls Trump’s Insurrection Crime The Most Terrible In US History

Advertisements

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the House impeachment trial manager, called Trump’s insurrection crime the most terrible by a president in US history.

Video:

Impeachment trial manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) calls Trump inciting the insurrection the most terrible crime by a president against the United States in the history of the country. pic.twitter.com/29FufaYlYz — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 17, 2021

Advertisements

Rep. Raskin said on CNN’s State Of The Union, “The vast majority of American people Democrats, Republicans, and Independents reject armed insurrection and violence as a new way of doing business in America. We’re not going to do that. This was the most terrible crime ever by a president of the United States against our country, and I want everybody to feel the gravity and the seriousness of those events at the same time, of course, all of us are deeply invested in President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris moving the country forward to repair all of the wreckage and damage of last year on everything from covid-19 to the economy.”

Rep. Raskin is correct. In the history of the country, no president has ever tried to overthrow the government after he lost his bid for reelection. No president has ever incited an armed attack against a co-equal branch of government in the history of the country.

Trump has done nothing since the attack, but dodge responsibility and disavow the same people who he told to go to the Capitol.

It should be an open and shut case for Senate conviction, and if Senate Republicans refuse to convict, it will tell the American people everything that they need to know for future elections about the Republican Party.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook