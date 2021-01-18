Congressman Says Lauren Boebert Gave a “Large Tour” Prior to Capitol Attack

Advertisements

Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) confirmed in an interview with CNN that Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) gave a “large tour” prior to the attack on the Capitol earlier this month.

“We saw Congresswoman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd [of January] and before the 6th [the day of the attack],” Cohen said when asked if he and other members of Congresswoman had seen any evidence to support that those who participated in the attack may have been aided by some members of Congress. “We saw her… and she had a large group with her.”

Cohen says he does not know if any of the individuals who were with Boebert that day later participated in the attack.

You can watch his interview in the video below.

Cohen’s remarks come after authorities announced they would investigate whether lawmakers gave rioters a tour of the Capitol ahead of the attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also warned that if anyone was found to have aided the insurrectionists, they would be punished. She also named Russel L. Honoré, a retired Army lieutenant general, to lead a security review of the Capitol.

“In order to serve here together, we must trust that people have respect for their oath of office, respect for this institution,” she said. “If in fact it is found that members of Congress were accomplices to this insurrection — if they aided and abetted the crimes — there may have to be action taken beyond the Congress in terms of prosecution for that.”

The attack was incited by President Donald Trump himself, who for weeks has sought to overturn the results of an election that President-elect Joe Biden won decisively. On January 6, he urged his supporters to storm the Capitol; they complied. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the insurrection against Congress.

Boebert, a subscriber to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory alleging that President Donald Trump is being victimized by a cabal of Satan-worshipping Democrats, challenged the results of the 2020 election ahead of the attack.