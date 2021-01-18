“Cowboys For Trump” Founder Arrested After Suggesting More Violence Will Occur

Advertisements

Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner and the founder of “Cowboys for Trump,” was arrested after suggesting that more violence will occur once the insurrectionists who participated in an attack against the Capitol earlier this month return to Washington, D.C. in time for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In a video published by Inside Edition last Monday, Griffin declares “there’s going to be blood running” from the Capitol and vows there won’t be a peaceful transfer of power.

“There will never be a Biden presidency,” he says in the video. “We’re not going to allow it.” Advertisements You can watch the video below.

On Friday, the Department of Justice officially charged Griffin with “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority.”

Griffin further made his intentions known during an Otero County special meeting attended by his fellow commissioners.

“I’m gonna be there on January 20 … and I’m gonna take a stand for our country and for our freedoms,” he told the attendees. “I’ve got a .357 Henry Big Boy rifle, lever action, that I’ve got in the trunk of my car and I’ve got a .357 single-action revolver, the Colt Ruger Vaquero, that I’ll have underneath the front seat … and I will embrace my Second Amendment.”

Those comments can be heard in the video below.

Griffin continued to push lies about the 2020 election being stolen, echoing President Donald Trump’s rhetoric. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud and countless officials across state and local governments have affirmed that the election was free and fair.

President Trump was impeached last week on charges that he incited the riot. His Senate trial will take place after he leaves office and will largely hinge on whether he can be disqualified from ever running for higher office again. Five people died in the assault on the Capitol, including a Capitol Police officer who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher and later died of his injuries.