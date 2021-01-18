Garth Brooks Puts The Final Nail In Trumpism By Playing At Biden’s Inaugural

Advertisements

Garth Brooks will be playing at Joe Biden’s inaugural in what he called a non-political statement, but he pointed to Biden’s message of unity as inspiration.

According to Variety:

“This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity,” Brooks said. “I’m excited, nervous — all the good things, because this is history and it’s an honor to get to serve.”

The main thing they’re pushing now is unity, and that’s right down my alley… I would say we’re more divided than ever, so that bridge that brings us together” is key, Brooks said. “I don’t know. I might be the only Republican at this place. But reaching out, together… I want us to offer a differing opinion and hug each other at the same football game. …I think as long as you have people like the Bidens who are hellbent on making things good,… That makes me feel good. Because I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so tired of being divided.”

Garth Brooks has always been more liberal and progressive than the image that many of his country musics colleagues sell to their fans. Brooks has had so many crossover hits in his career that he can do whatever he pleases.

That the final nail in the coffin of Trump’s years of negativity and division came from Garth Brooks is a bit unexpected, but Brooks was right. People are tired of being divided. They got worn out by a president who made it his mission every single day to spread anger, hatred, and division. There is a reason why some of Trump’s biggest supporters are white supremacists. His ideology and temperament match their own.

Garth Brooks is telling America that Trumpism is over, and it is time to move on as a united country.