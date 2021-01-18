Impeachment Manager Calls Lindsey Graham A Disgrace For Trying To Stop Senate Trial

Advertisements

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), one of nine impeachment managers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, ripped into South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday for trying to stop a Senate impeachment trial after his colleagues in Congress were almost assassinated in an attack incited by Donald Trump.

“I’m ashamed for Lindsey Graham,” Rep. Dean said. “I am shocked, but I guess I shouldn’t be, that he’s learned nothing.”

The Democratic lawmaker blasted Graham for apparently forgetting that Trump incited an attack that targeted his own vice president and members of Congress.

Advertisements

“This mob came and they came to assassinate Nancy Pelosi, they came to hang the vice president of the United States,” Rep. Dean said. “They hunted down members of Congress and, of course, they also hunted for members of the press.”

Video:

Impeachment manager Rep. @MadeleineDean says she’s “ashamed for Lindsey Graham” after he called on the Senate to cancel the impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/kG97eu2vwe — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 19, 2021

Rep. Dean said:

A deadly virus has spread across this nation, and it is a virus of lies. That’s where we are. I’m ashamed for Lindsey Graham. I am shocked, but I guess I shouldn’t be, that he’s learned nothing, that it is the president who incited this mob attack, this insurrection against a joint session of Congress. Let’s all remember something. This was House and Senate, this was not any ordinary session day where maybe one was in and the other wasn’t. It was House and Senate. It was also his own vice president. And this mob came and they came to assassinate Nancy Pelosi, they came to hang the vice president of the United States. They hunted down members of Congress and, of course, they also hunted for members of the press. I was up in the gallery with your own colleagues. It was a terrifying day. Let’s not forget how we got here. It’s from the infection of lies.

Donald Trump must be held accountable

By urging the Senate to hit the brakes on the impeachment trial, Lindsey Graham is essentially saying there should be no accountability for the man – Donald Trump – who incited the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that left multiple people dead, including a police officer.

That is an unacceptable outcome, especially given just how many lives – including his own vice president – that Trump put in danger that day.

It is the job of a U.S. Senator to be an impartial juror, especially in the impeachment trial for a president who committed such blatant high crimes and misdemeanors. If Lindsey Graham isn’t willing to do that, he’s free to resign.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter