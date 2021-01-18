James Comey on Trump: I Wondered If I Should “Just Sue the Bastard”

Advertisements

From 2016 through 2017, FBI Director James Comey played a massive role in American politics. Just weeks before the election, he sent a letter about Hillary Clinton’s emails to Congress. This may have cost her the election.

After Trump was elected, he demanded loyalty from Comey and fired him after the he declined. Over the last few years, Comey has attempted to rebuild his reputation on cable news.

The former FBI Director expounded on his relationship with Trump during a recent radio appearance with Dan Abrams. The host asked, “Have you ever thought about suing President Trump or his allies for some of the things that have been said about you?”

“Actually it’s funny you should ask that,” Comey replied. “Yes. Occasionally it has popped in my head, and I decided it’s not worth giving them the attention that would involve, or giving them the space in my head that that would require. I’d rather just not follow him on Twitter. He said so many things that were false and defamatory about me that would have been actionable, and I just thought, I wonder if I should sue the bastard?” Comey recalled. “And then decided, you know what, it’s not worth giving him that airtime, which he craves, and letting him in my head that much.”

Advertisements

You can listen to the entire episode here, courtesy of Sirius/XM