Nancy Pelosi: Trump Supporters Who Stormed Capitol Were “Doing Putin’s Bidding”

Advertisements

For the last two years, Nancy Pelosi has spent much of her time holding Donald Trump accountable for her actions. In just two short days, though, Trump will no longer be her problem anymore.

The Speaker of the House spoke about her experiences during an appearance on Hillary Clinton’s radio show. Of course, the main topic of conversation was the recent attack on the US Capitol and how happy it must have made Vladimir Putin.

Pelosi told Clinton, “I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol. But we now know that not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy. Do you think we need a 9/11-type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?”

Advertisements

The Speaker of the House continued to discuss Trump’s relationship with the Russian President. “I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally,” she said. But what happened last week was a gift to Putin, because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the word. And these people, unbeknownst to them, maybe, are Putin puppets. They were doing Putin’s business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States.”

You can listen to the entire interview below, courtesy of I Heart Radio: