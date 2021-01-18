Posted on by Jason Easley

Parler Is Back Online And Now Being Hosted In Russia

Russia has once again come to the rescue of Trump and the Republican Party by hosting Parler so that US domestic terrorists can plot with each other.

Parler is back:

Parler now shares a Russian IP address with Nazis:

Parler is also keeping online company with Hamas:

The number one goal of Putin is to weaken the United States with division and destabilization. What better tool could he possibly obtain than the cyber home of the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol?

Russia has become deeply embedded in the Republican Party, and saving Parler is a clear cut signal to the rest of America that the Republican Party has a sizable segment of right-wing extremist enemies of America who are out to destroy democracy.

