Parler Is Back Online And Now Being Hosted In Russia

Russia has once again come to the rescue of Trump and the Republican Party by hosting Parler so that US domestic terrorists can plot with each other.

Parler is back:

Parler is back online now by routing 100% of its user traffic through servers located within the Russian Federation. Raise your hand if you understand the very significant impact this has on the ability to surveil and target insurrectionists who organize on Parler. — Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) January 18, 2021

Parler now shares a Russian IP address with Nazis:

The only other websites on Parler's new IP address are "twitterfornazis[.]com" and "twitterfornazis[.]net" pic.twitter.com/MtSqaJn1mb — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 18, 2021

Parler is also keeping online company with Hamas:

Confirming that Parler is now hosted by DDOS-Guard which is in turn owned by "Cognitive Cloud LP" which is owned by 2 Russian nationals. DDOS-Guard also hosts websites for Hamas. https://t.co/HxUT4KpOck pic.twitter.com/puc8PDw6BZ — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 18, 2021

The number one goal of Putin is to weaken the United States with division and destabilization. What better tool could he possibly obtain than the cyber home of the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol?

Russia has become deeply embedded in the Republican Party, and saving Parler is a clear cut signal to the rest of America that the Republican Party has a sizable segment of right-wing extremist enemies of America who are out to destroy democracy.

