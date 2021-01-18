Trump Allies and Washington Insiders Helped President’s Supporters Breach The Capitol

Advertisements

The Associated Press reports that President Donald Trump’s allies and Washington insiders played key roles in helping an angry mob of his supporters breach the Capitol earlier this month. The insurrection was part of a failed bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Five people died in the attack, including a Capitol police officer who later died of his injuries.

The AP noted that pro-Trump nonprofit group Women for America First obtained a permit from the National Park Service that allowed them to host an event on the Ellipse near the White House. Listed as staff members for the event were individuals who had previously worked for the Trump campaign during the election cycle.

Among those listed on the permit are Justin Caporale, a former aide to First Lady Melania Trump who was listed as a “project manager”; Maggie Mulvaney, niece of former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; and Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren. Mulvaney and Wren blocked AP reporters who attempted to speak to them.

Trump’s re-election campaign released a statement saying it “did not organize, operate or finance the event,” adding that anyone affiliated with the event “did not do so at the direction of the Trump campaign.”

“Amy Kremer, listed as the group’s president on records filed with Virginia’s state corporation commission, is “one of the founding mothers of the modern day tea party movement,” according to her website. Her daughter, Kylie Jane Kremer, is the organization’s treasurer, according to the records,” the AP reported. “The IRS granted Women for America First tax-exempt status as a social welfare organization a year ago, with the exemption retroactive to February 2019.”

Women for America First did not respond to the AP’s request to supply tax records it may have filed since February 2019.