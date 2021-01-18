Trump Is Demanding A Big Crowd For His Disgraced President DC Departure

4.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump is not only planning on giving himself military honors, but he wants a big crowd in attendance for his Washington, DC departure.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported:

Trump is giving himself a red carpet, military band, and a 21 gun salute as he leaves Washington, DC for the last time as President Of The United States.

Donald Trump has always overrated himself as a draw.

His attempts at planning big events like his 4th of July military parade and second Republican convention were disasters, so the American people should expect nothing less than the height of delusion and unintentional comedy in Trump’s departure.

Trump thinks that he can upstage Biden’s inauguration, but the only reason for a crowd to show up at his departure is to celebrate the fact that he is leaving and likely never to return as president.

