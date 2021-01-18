Trump Is Installing MAGA Extremists In Military Agencies Ahead Of Biden’s Inauguration

Advertisements

Donald Trump appears to be installing MAGA loyalists at the top of military and intelligence agencies just days before Joe Biden is sworn into office.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow sounded the alarm about the behind-the-scenes move by Trump, openly asking what the outgoing president thinks he’ll be able to do with these agencies with less than 48 hours until Biden is sworn in.

“What do the Trump folks think they can do with the military and the intelligence agencies in just these last few days?” the MSNBC host asked. “Why bother installing all these new ones right at the end before Biden gets there?”

Video:

Rachel Maddow sounds the alarm about Donald Trump installing MAGA loyalists at the top of military and intel agencies just days before he leaves office.

Maddow said:

The question is why they trying to do it? At the very, very, very last moment, literally they’re trying to swear this guy in at the top of NSA 24 hours before Biden is inaugurated. And, you know, yes, at a surface level that will stick Biden with the annoying job of having to find a way to fire that guy or, you know, reassigning him to some very important job in Antarctica watching paint dry outside. Or something else that they can do with that guy. But think about where the impetus of this is coming from. What do the Trump folks think they can do with the military and the intelligence agencies in just these last few days? Why bother installing all these new ones right at the end before Biden gets there? We will see.

Trump is still kicking around coup fantasies

In less than 48 hours, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president of the United States. There is nothing Donald Trump or his band of white supremacist terrorists can do to stop it.

But Trump’s eleventh hour push to install his loyalists at the top of military and intelligence agencies seems to suggest that coup fantasies are still being kicked around in his head.

In some version of Trump’s reality, he either still thinks he can pull off a coup, or he believes he can influence the military and intelligence agencies once he leaves office by installing his loyalists now.

Either way, Donald Trump is likely to be disappointed as he will be leaving office at noon on Jan. 20, and any MAGA extremist he installs at the last minute is likely to be canned by Joe Biden.

