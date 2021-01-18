Wyoming GOP Chair Says State Should Consider Secession

Advertisements

Over the course of a few months, the GOP has lost control of both the White House and the senate. With Democrats in complete control, there isn’t much Republican leaders can do to respond.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t going to try. Arizona, a long-time Republican stronghold, voted for Biden and has recently elected two Democratic senators. In response, the Arizona GOP censured Cindy McCain.

Recently the head of the Wyoming GOP, Frank Earthorne, hinted that he might want to take it a step farther than Arizona. During a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s show, Earthorne said:

“We need to focus on the fundamentals that’s been stated in this broadcast, and that is what Wyoming is. We are straight-talking, focused on the global scene, but we’re also focused at home. Many of these Western states have the ability to be self-reliant, and we’re keeping eyes on Texas too and their consideration of possible secession. Now, they have a different state constitution than we do as far as wording, but it is something that we’re all paying attention to.”

Earthorne also took umbrage with Liz Cheney. Cheney, a Wyoming congresswoman, recently voted to impeach Donald Trump. The GOP Chair felt that she should have given party leaders a heads up before doing so.

The GOP Chair later tried to walk back his statements in a text to the Casper Star Tribune. He wrote, “Only a brief conversation with the Texas GOP in earlier work with them. Won’t come up again unless the grass roots brings it up.”