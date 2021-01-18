WATCH: The View’s Sunny Hostin Blasts Republicans Who Tweeted About MLK Today

Advertisements

Every year on Martin Luther King Day, thousands of people post tributes to the civil rights leader on their social media accounts. This includes many people in the Republican Party.

The ever oblivious Ivanka Trump posted a tribute to MLK this morning. Just days after trying to eliminate the votes of millions of African Americans, Ted Cruz wrote, “Now more than ever, we are reminded of the power of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words, calling on all of us to have ‘the courage to face the uncertainties of the future,’ ‘as we continue our forward stride toward the city of freedom.”

Now more than ever, we are reminded of the power of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words, calling on all of us to have ‘the courage to face the uncertainties of the future,’ ‘as we continue our forward stride toward the city of freedom.’ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 18, 2021

During today’s episode of The View, Sunny Hostin called out these GOP’ers for their empty words. “We saw that there are people just like Dr. King said,” she remarked. “That they’d much rather have white supremacy rather than this multi-racial democracy that he wished for.”

Hostin continued the segment by calling out specific individuals:

“Those are the same people that were like Melania Trump with this birther lie. Ted Cruz challenging the Electoral College. Kayleigh McEnany, just over and over again with her propaganda. How dare they!? How dare they try to quote Dr. King on the celebration of his birthday when they enabled a racist president, causing this insurrection and attack on our democracy?”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of ABC:

“On January 6th, we see that white supremacy is very much so alive and well,” @Sunny Hostin says. “We saw that there are people just like Dr. King said that they’d much rather have white supremacy rather than this multiracial democracy that he wished for." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/h20dk0VWNl — The View (@TheView) January 18, 2021