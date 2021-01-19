“I Don’t Know How They Sleep at Night” Shepard Smith Blasts Former Fox Colleagues

Advertisements

For most of his presidential term, Donald Trump was pretty happy with the way Fox News covered him. Two particular anchors, though, drew his ire; Chris Wallace and Shepard Smith. Trump would frequently bash Smith, claiming his rating were low and he was second rate.

Smith, who was with Fox since its inception in 1996, left the network in October of 2019 and is now with CNBC. The journalist spoke with Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday about his experience with Fox and just how far the network has fallen.

“If you feel like the Fox viewers were getting mis- or dis-information, I was there to make sure that they got it straight,” he told the host. Smith continued, “Where were a lot of others in there who I thought were trying to do the same thing. But I thought that to just abandon it, and to deprive those viewers of … to deny them that, with the thought that they might replace it with opinion instead, seemed a little selfish. So I stuck with it as long as I could.”

The CNBC anchor closed his comments by saying, “I don’t know how some people sleep at night, because I know that there are a lot of people who have propagated the lies, and have pushed them forward over and over again who are smart enough and educated enough to know better.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of PBS:

“I stuck with it as long as I could,” says former Fox News host Shep Smith. But does he think some of his former colleagues spread disinformation? “I don’t know how some people sleep at night… There are a lot of people… who are smart enough and educated enough to know better.” pic.twitter.com/pqrOhVuKgR — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 19, 2021