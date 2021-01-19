Josh Hawley Follows Up Attempted Coup By Blocking Biden’s Homeland Security Nominee

Advertisements

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) isn’t satisfied with inciting an attack on the Capitol. He is now blocking quick consideration of Biden’s Homeland Security nominee.

So… Sen. Josh Hawley just blocked quick consideration of Biden's nominee to lead the Dept of Homeland Security — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 19, 2021

That means we won't have a Homeland Security secretary in place when Biden takes office, or soon after. Why? Because Hawley doesn't like Biden's plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million immigrants. pic.twitter.com/4y7cXcL3SA — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 19, 2021

If anyone thought that Josh Hawley would let a little thing like inciting an insurrection against the United States government slow down his 2024 presidential campaign, they were wrong.

Sen. Hawley is going full steam ahead on his plan to somehow win the presidency by jeopardizing the security and safety of the American people.

Hawley is making Ted Cruz look like an all-time great campaign strategist. Sen. Hawley is obviously looking to run for the Republican nomination as Trump the sequel. It would be interesting to know if he was one of the members of Congress who approached Trump looking for a pardon.

Josh Hawley’s presidential dreams are likely dead, but that won’t stop him from harming America to hopefully win a few more votes in the 2024 Republican Iowa caucus.

