LISTEN: Sean Hannity Calls For Mitch McConnell to Be Replaced as GOP Leader

For the last four years, Mitch McConnell has taken advantage of Donald Trump’s power. The Senate Majority Leader has been able to push through 3 Conservative Supreme Court Justices and pass a major tax cut.

The Georgia run-off elections, though, showed that Trump is most likely a problem for the GOP going forward. McConnell now seems ready to cut the president out of power.

The Kentucky senator, who has signaled he may support impeachment conviction, blasted Trump during a Tuesday floor speech. “The mob was fed lies,” he said. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government, which they did not like.”

And now that McConnell is done with Trump, Sean Hannity wants Republicans to be done with McConnell. He told listeners of his Fox radio show:

“Now, keep all of this in mind when we talk about Mitch McConnell. Cause I don’t remember Mitch McConnell ever being critical, but today he’s critical of Donald Trump. And to me, it’s just signaling that he’s going to go along with this latest Schiff-show in the US Senate. Republicans should not — first of all, this unconstitutional action would be to have a post-presidency impeachment trial. Mitch McConnell’s signaling here that that’s what he wants to do? Sounds like it. Republicans need new leadership. These guys have been there forever.”

Listen to the show segment below, courtesy of Fox News radio: