Maddow Mocks Trump For Throwing A ‘Sore Loser Send-Off’ Before Leaving Office In Disgrace

Rachel Maddow skewered Donald Trump on Tuesday night, calling him a “sore loser” who will without a doubt go down as the country’s worst president.

The MSNBC host ticked off a handful of reasons why Trump is leaving office in disgrace, from two impeachments to an armed insurrection to the unprecedented prospect of a post-presidential Senate conviction.

“If you’d known how this would go by the end of it, would you still have done it?” Maddow asked, addressing Trump directly. “You will go down in history as unequivocally and inarguably the worst president in American history.”

“Wish you could take it back?” she continued. “We do.”

Video:

Rachel Maddow skewers Trump the night before he leaves office: “You will go down in history as unequivocally and inarguably the worst president in American history.” #maddow pic.twitter.com/qHJeg6FkUl — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 20, 2021

Maddow said:

Apparently they can’t find anyone to come to the sore loser send-off that he’s throwing himself at dawn on his last morning as president at an air base after he was voted out after only one term – the only president in U.S. history to have ever lost the popular vote twice, to have been impeached twice, the only defeated incumbent president ever to use violence by his supporters to attack the U.S. government to try to force his continued hold on power. He leaves tomorrow at dawn, slinking out before the inauguration of the man who soundly beat him. He sneaks out early tomorrow as the only president in living memory to face the legitimate prospect of post-presidential conviction in the Senate and a lifetime ban on holding office and potential federal and state criminal charges in the courts. Other than that, how was the plane, Mr. President? Was it worth it? If you could have seen, if you could have gone — five years ago, could have fast forwarded to see me say that on TV, and it’s all true, if you’d known how this would go by the end of it, would you still have done it? You will go down in history as unequivocally and inarguably the worst president in American history, with what may literally be the rap sheet to prove it. That’s what you did. Glad you did it? Wish you could take it back? We do.

Trump will regret ever running for president

It’s clear that a hollow, small man like Donald Trump doesn’t spend much time in thoughtful reflection, but he’ll likely come away from his presidency feeling regret that he ever ran in the first place.

On Wednesday, he’ll quietly exit the White House after Joe Biden beat him like a drum, and he’ll leave behind a presidency that will only be remembered for its unmatched corruption and incompetence.

Unlike the mountain of failed business ventures he has under his belt, Trump knows he can’t market his way out of this disaster.

Ultimately, Donald Trump will regret ever running for president not because the damage he did to America, but because of the fatal damage it did to his brand.

