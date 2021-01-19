Mike Pence Posts a Goodbye Collage but Trump Isn’t in Any of the Photos

Advertisements

When Donald Trump won the Republican nomination in 2016, he didn’t really have any political allies. So when Mike Pence was announced as his VP, it was seen as more of a strategic move. Pence was on the ticket to help Trump win the votes of Evangelical Christians.

And while the strategy worked, it was a strange partnership. Pence was given about as much responsibility as Jared Kushner within the Trump administration. And the Vice President frequently found himself trying to defend the wild things said by the President.

On his last full day in office, Mike Pence decided to post a collage in honor of his term as Vice President. Interestingly enough, Donald Trump was not featured in any of the photos.

Advertisements

The Vice President wrote, “Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Vice President these past four years, it has been the greatest honor of my life. On behalf of our Wonderful Second Lady, Karen Pence, and our entire Family, Thank You and God Bless America.”

Two of the pictures depicted Pence and his wife Karen. Another showed him with staffers and the other from a family wedding. The Lincoln Project quickly pointed out the missing man, writing, “No pictures with Trump. So messy.”

No pictures with Trump. So messy. https://t.co/FUouHBf10r — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 19, 2021

Pence’s future is unknown. Jim Atterholt, a former aide to the Vice President, told USA Today that working with Trump prevented America from seeing , “the Mike Pence that I know – kind, empathetic, funny and self-deprecating. If the public ever gets to see that side of Mike Pence, I believe he will some day be president.”