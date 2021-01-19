Nancy Pelosi Bids Farewell To Trump By Calling Him A Stain On America

Advertisements

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t mince words on Tuesday when giving her assessment of Donald Trump’s single term in the White House.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Pelosi called the outgoing president a “stain” on the United States of America, and she questioned whether American institutions would have been able to survive had Trump won four more years in the Oval Office.

“Donald Trump was a stain on our country,” Pelosi said. “I don’t think we could have sustained our democracy if he had two terms in office, for what he was doing to our institutions or what he was doing to our Constitution.”

“He dishonored it,” she added.

Video:

In an interview on the eve of Joe Biden's inauguration, Nancy Pelosi says, "I don't think we could have sustained our democracy if [Trump] had two terms in office."

Pelosi said:

I do think that we’re bigger than all of this. Donald Trump was a stain on our country. I don’t think we could have sustained our democracy if he had two terms in office for what he was doing to our institutions or what he was doing to our Constitution. He dishonored it. What he did to our people, he denigrated people. … He denigrated, dishonored the Constitution, denigrated our people, degraded our environment from sea to shining sea, God’s gift to us and beyond that, he degraded that, and he again dishonored our values, who we are as a democratic country. So he in every respect was unworthy to be president, did not respect the office that he held, and certainly did not respect the office the rest of us hold as well. I respect the office of the president more than he did for how he mistreated it. So in any event, he’s gone. We have to – how can I say it, not lessons learned because it was so evident all along what a disgrace he was – but to find out how we can bring people together. That’s our responsibility and again, nobody better than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to do that.

History will not be kind to Donald Trump

Not once over the past four years has Donald Trump had an approval rating at or above 50 percent. Since he lost the election to Joe Biden last fall, his numbers have sunk even further. Already, nearly half of the country believes he will be remembered as one of the worst leaders the country has ever had – and he isn’t even out of the White House yet.

As bad as his ratings are now, the way he is viewed in the long term will likely be even worse. According to historians, Trump’s fatally incompetent response to COVID-19 and his last-ditch attempt to overturn the election have locked in his status as the worst president in U.S. history.

Nancy Pelosi was right: Donald Trump was and forever will be a dark stain on this country. It will take years to undo much of the damage he caused over the past four years. Unfortunately, some of that damage is likely irreparable.

But starting tomorrow, the United States will have the opportunity – under Joe Biden’s leadership – to turn the page on a failed president and begin to heal a country that Donald Trump almost broke in half.

