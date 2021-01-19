Republicans In Congress Who Incited The Attack On The Capitol Asked Trump For Pardons

Advertisements

Republican members of Congress who are worried about potentially being criminally charged for the attack on the Capitol asked Trump for pardons.

CNN reported, “Several Republican lawmakers who are alleged to have been involved in the rally that preceded the deadly riot on the US Capitol have sought clemency from Trump before he leaves office, but after meeting with his legal advisers for several hours on Saturday, the President decided he would not grant them, according to two people familiar with his plans.”

It is only speculation but it is safe to assume that the members of Congress who approached Trump for pardons could include the members of the House Republican caucus who gave tours of the Capitol to the terrorists before the attack. It is even possible that those who inspired the attackers like Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley also approached Trump about a pardon.

Advertisements

In the end, a political career that began with such arrogance and the non-stop attention of the corporate press is fading away with Trump banned from Twitter, isolated, and struggling to get people to attend his farewell ceremony. ‘

In less than one day, Trump will be gone, but the potential legal problems for certain Republican members of Congress could be so grave that they approached Trump for pardons on his way out the door.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook