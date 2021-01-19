The Wyoming Republican Party Has Voted to Censure Liz Cheney Over Her Impeachment Vote

1.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Wyoming Republican Party has voted to censure Representative Liz Cheney over her vote to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection. The censure resolution has been submitted to the Wyoming Republican Party’s State Central Committee for consideration.

“Representative Cheney has violated the trust of her voters, failed to faithfully represent a very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters, and neglected her duty to represent the party and the will of the people who elected her to represent them,” the resolution states.

Cheney, the House Republican Conference Chair, has faced significant opposition within her own party since she voted with nine other House Republicans to impeach the president. Several Republicans called for the party leadership to remove her entirely. Nevertheless, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rejected those calls.

Cheney said President Trump “lit the flame” of the attack, which resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” she said in a statement ahead of last week’s impeachment vote.

In remarks last week to The Casper Star-Tribune, Cheney was firm that she made the right decision.

“I will continue to talk to and hear from my constituents all over Wyoming,” she said. “But when it came down to it, the president of the United States incited a mob to attack and interrupt the democratic process. And then, while the violence played out, the president refused to take steps to stop it. In my mind, those are absolutely high crimes and misdemeanors. There’s just simply no question. This was a vote that could not have anything to do with party or with politics.”

President Trump was impeached in the House by a vote of 232-197. A Senate trial will be scheduled at a later date after President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.