Biden To Kill Trump’s Border Wall As Soon As He Takes Office

Donald Trump potentially illegally diverted billions of taxpayer dollars to build a border wall. On day one of taking office, Joe Biden will end the waste.

According to a fact sheet from the Biden transition as provided to PoliticusUSA, “Bipartisan majorities in Congress refused in 2019 to fund President Trump’s plans for a massive wall along our southern border, even after he shut down the government over this issue. He then wastefully diverted billions of dollars to that construction. By proclamation, President-elect Biden will today declare an immediate termination of the national emergency declaration that was used as a pretext to justify some of the funding diversions for the wall. The proclamation directs an immediate pause in wall construction projects to allow a close review of the legality of the funding and contracting methods used, and to determine the best way to redirect funds that were diverted by the prior Administration to fund wall construction.”

Joe Biden is moving America forward on all fronts. There will be no more vanity projects and waste of taxpayer dollars on bogus campaign props. The halting of the wall construction combined with the unveiling of a comprehensive immigration proposal is a loud and clear signal to the American people that the country is moving forward with real policies governed by a presidency of substance.

As the nation faces multiple crises, it will have a thoughtful, empathetic, and results-oriented administration. It is time to look forward, not back, and Joe Biden will replace the frivolous with substance and chart a real path for America’s future.