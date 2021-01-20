Chrissy Teigen: “We Can Officially Say Donald Trump is the Greatest at Being the F****** Worst”

Advertisements

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who was once blocked by outgoing President Donald Trump after criticizing his policies on Twitter, celebrated the end of his presidency in remarks she made online this morning.

“With two impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and god knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J. Trump is the greatest at being the f—ing worst,” she wrote.

“Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country,” she added. “History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow.”

Teigen’s post included a photo of her posing with the Washington Monument behind her in the background.

In May 2018, a judge ruled that Trump could not legally block people on Twitter because his Twitter account was a “public forum,” noting that as a public figure, he would be hindering free speech if he did not allow individuals to comment on any statements he posted to that account, which are considered public record. Teigen was blocked by Trump after telling him that “no one” likes him.