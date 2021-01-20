Joe Biden Just Fired Trump’s Anti-Union NLRB Lawyer

Advertisements

Joe Biden immediately made it clear that he will be the most pro-union president in years by canning Trump’s anti-union NLRB general counsel.

HuffPo Labor Reporter Dave Jamieson tweeted:

NEW: White House official confirmed for me that Joe Biden just fired Peter Robb after he refused to resign as NLRB general counsel. — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 21, 2021

For those who haven't been following, this sets a new precedent. Unions wanted Robb gone immediately — they think he's that bad — but the gen counsel typically serves out their full 4-year term even when it spills into a new presidency. Background here: https://t.co/MH5LNu7Rca — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 21, 2021

There was a lot of angst inside the agency too, among lawyers who hated the restructuring Robb was doing. I spoke to some over the past few years. They felt like it was getting harder to pursue big cases and carry out the mission of protecting collective bargaining rights. — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 21, 2021

Trump tried to stack the Executive Branch with his loyalists and lackeys, but Joe Biden has immediately shown that he isn’t going to tolerate their potential sabotage of his administration. The Trump loyalists have a choice. They can either resign, or they can be fired.

Joe Biden doesn’t need a silly “deep state” conspiracy or any other nonsense. People like Robb who were placed in high-level positions to undermine the parts of the government that they were supposed to be assisting have no place in the Biden administration.

The previous president was a pretend tough guy who was afraid to fire anyone, but Joe Biden is quickly showing a spine of steel and toughness that has been missing for the last four years.

