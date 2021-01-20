The Chinese Government Has Sanctioned Mike Pompeo

Advertisements

The Chinese government has sanctioned former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over “crazy actions that have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs,” according to a foreign ministry spokesman.

Pompeo is on a list along with 28 other American individuals.

“These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland of China, Hong Kong and Macao. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China,” the ministry said in a statement.

The move comes after Pompeo declared that China is committing “ongoing genocide” against its Uyghur population, the majority of which resides in China’s Xinjiang province.

“I have determined that the PRC [People’s Republic of China], under the direction and control of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” Pompeo said. “I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state.”

Pompeo further accused the Chinese government of crimes against humanity.

“These crimes are ongoing and include: the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians, forced sterilization, torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained, forced labor and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and freedom of movement,” he said.