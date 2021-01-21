Dr. Fauci Can Barely Contain His Joy As He Says He Feels Liberated Working With Biden

Advertisements

A happy looking Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he took no pleasure in contradicting Trump, but that working with Biden is liberating.

Video:

Dr. Fauci says that he is back, and he feels liberated working with Joe Biden and the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/UmMXRzqkBu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 21, 2021

Advertisements

Dr. Fauci was asked about returning from his recent banishment by Trump and working with Biden COVID.

Fauci answered, “Obviously, I don’t want to go back over history but it is clear that there were things that were said regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things that was uncomfortable because they were not based on scientific fact. I can tell you I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the president. It was really something you didn’t feel you could actually say something and there wouldn’t be repercussions. The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know and what evidence — what the science is, and that’s it. Let the science speak. It is a liberating feeling.”

Few people in America have had a more difficult job over the last year than Dr. Anthony Fauci. The nation’s top infectious disease expert had to deal with a pandemic, and an anti-science administration was trying to stifle reality for political gain.

President Biden has said that it will take months to get the pandemic, but now that experts like Dr. Fauci aren’t fighting COVID with one arm tied behind their back, progress should come in leaps and bounds.

Fauci looked barely able to contain his joy over the fact that science, not the political desires of a president will now be the determining factor in the national coronavirus response.

Dr. Fauci has been liberated, and that is great news for America in the war against the virus.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook