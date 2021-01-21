FBI Director Wray Gets Request To Investigate Parler For Capitol Attack

Advertisements

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has requested that FBI Director Chris Wray launch an investigation into Parler and the Capitol attack.

Chair Maloney wrote in a letter to Director Wray:

I am writing to request that as part of its comprehensive investigation of the January 6 assault on the Capitol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conduct a robust examination of the role that the social media site Parler played in the assault, including as a potential facilitator of planning and incitement related to the violence, as a repository of key evidence posted by users on its site, and as a potential conduit for foreign governments who may be financing civil unrest in the United States.

We ask that the FBI undertake a robust review of the role played by Parler in the January 6 attacks, including (1) as a potential facilitator of planning and incitement related to the attacks, (2) as a repository of key evidence posted by users on its site, and (3) as a potential conduit for foreign governments who may be financing civil unrest in the United States. In addition, as the Committee conducts its own investigation of these matters to inform its oversight and legislative efforts, I request a meeting with appropriate FBI officials on the status and scope of its review, consistent with protecting the integrity of law enforcement efforts on this front.

The role of Parler as a repository of evidence in the planning and execution of the attack is not in doubt. The videos that were streamed on the site show the attack happening and users coordinating with one another.

The question of whether Parler was used by foreign actors, a.k.a. Russia to spread civil unrest in the United States is a valid question that deserves investigation. The fact that Parler has found a home in Russia after being shut down in the United States is definitely not a good look and one that should inspire deeper investigation.

The FBI could be coming for Parler, as Democrats are serious about cracking down on right-wing domestic terrorism,

