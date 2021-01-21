GOP Lawmaker Caught Trying To Bring A Gun Into The House Chamber

Advertisements

GOP Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) was caught trying to carry a gun into the House of Representatives on Thursday, according to new reporting from the Huffington Post.

The report notes that Rep. Harris’ gun was detected thanks to new security measures, including metal detectors, that have been implemented following the MAGA attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

He tried to give his gun to another member of Congress to hold so he could go to the House floor for a vote, but the other lawmaker refused and Harris had no choice but to leave.

More from the Huffington Post:

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), who has repeatedly flouted the magnetometers that were installed near the House chamber after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, set off the metal detectors while trying to enter. When an officer with a metal detector wand scanned him, a firearm was detected on Harris’s side, concealed by his suit coat. Police refused to let Harris in, and the officer signaled a security agent that Harris had a gun on him by motioning toward his own firearm. HuffPost witnessed the interaction and later confirmed with a Capitol official that Harris was carrying a gun.

Congress was attacked by MAGA terrorists two weeks ago

Just over two weeks ago, a violent mob stormed the Capitol – at the request of Donald Trump and other GOP lawmakers – and tried to overturn the results of a free and fair election.

The MAGA terrorists made it clear that they intended to hunt down and kill powerful government officials, including Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi.

The notion that Republican lawmakers are now throwing tantrums about not being able to show up with guns blazing on the House floor is ludicrous.

