Lindsey Graham is Furious That Amazon Offered to Help Biden Deliver Vaccines, But Not Trump

Following the November election, Donald Trump essentially stopped doing his job. And it was a bad time to stop as the coronavirus had raged out of control for the last two months. The ex-President ignored the crisis, preferring to complain about imaginary election fraud.

Joe Biden, however, has made getting COVID-19 vaccines into American arms his number one priority. Today, Team Biden introduced a plan to combat the coronavirus and Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to reporters.

Amazon, seeing how serious Biden is treating the pandemic, has offered to help with logistics. On Thursday, Lindsey Graham blasted the company for not making the same offer to Donald Trump.

Graham made the comments to Fox News Sandra Smith. She asked him, “if it turns out that Jeff Bezos and Amazon put politics ahead of public health, should there be some sort of accountability there?”

Lindsey Graham is livid because Amazon is helping Biden deliver the vaccine, but didn't help Trump. pic.twitter.com/N67IxezEEL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 22, 2021

The South Carolina senator answered:

“Here’s what I think: the drug companies had the vaccine, they knew it was going to work days before the election, they waited until after the election to announce it. I think if it was a Democratic president, they would have announced it before the election. I think what Amazon is doing is pretty disgusting, if, in fact, they could have helped the Trump administration and they chose not to because they don’t like him. That’s not a good moment for the Amazon company.”