Mitch McConnell Is Now Making Up Senate Rules In Desperate Bid To Save The Filibuster

Mitch McConnell is desperate to save the filibuster, so he has taken to making up imaginary Senate rules and demanding Democrats follow them.

McConnell tweeted:

Minority rights on legislation are key to the Senate. President Biden spent decades defending them. More than two dozen Senate Democrats backed them just four years ago. This isn't complicated. Simply reaffirming that Democrats won't break the rules should not be a heavy lift. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) January 21, 2021

McConnell was referring to keeping the 60 vote rule on legislation and the filibuster.

As Adam Jentleson pointed out, the framers saw McConnell coming and his view of the minority being able to overrule the majority was not the original intention of the Senate:

The filibuster was not part of the original Senate because the Framers knew exactly how it'd be used- they saw McConnell coming. The filibuster represents Calhoun's vision, not Madison's. Calhoun wanted a Senate where the minority could block the majority. https://t.co/1y5K1bLcDR pic.twitter.com/4rYW6VM2GA — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) January 21, 2021

There is no constitutional right of the minority in the Senate. Mitch McConnell has spent the past decade making up Senate rules than trying to convince Democrats that they are real and must be followed. McConnell made up a rule to block Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination, and then he admitted that the rule was nonsense and violated it to confirm Amy Coney Barrett.

Democrats can change the filibuster rules if they want to in the Senate.

There are no rules that allow the minority to abuse Senate mechanisms to overrule the majority.

Mitch McConnell is trying to hoodwink Democrats, but Chuck Schumer and the Democrats aren’t buying it.

