‘Not Messing Around’: Rachel Maddow Applauds Biden For Working Quickly To Undo Trump’s Damage

Advertisements

Rachel Maddow applauded the Biden administration on Thursday for “not messing around” as it quickly moves to clean up the mess that Donald Trump left behind.

The MSNBC host said the new White House is competent, appears to know what it’s doing, and isn’t wasting a moment in bringing normalcy back to the executive branch of the federal government.

“We have press briefings again, and they’re sane,” Maddow said. “The new folks appear to know what they are doing. They also appear to be not messing around.”

Advertisements

Video:

Rachel Maddow talks about how quickly the White House has transformed since Joe Biden took over on Wednesday. #maddow pic.twitter.com/K98QWwTXPd — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 22, 2021

Maddow said:

The White House Spanish-language website has been put back up and the surgeon general is being replaced. And they stopped building the wall on the border. And they put a moratorium on deportations, and they rejoined the W.H.O. And they rejoined the Paris climate accord. And we have press briefings again. And they’re sane. The changeover is for real. The new folks appear to know what they are doing. They also appear to be not messing around. And that’s part of what we are seeing and radically adjusting to on this first, full, new day.

Biden and his team are moving at lightning speed

Despite the former administration refusing to cooperate with them during the transition, the Biden team appears to be running like a well-oiled machine.

In less than 48 hours, Biden has taken meaningful steps on everything from the pandemic to climate change to immigration.

On Thursday, his first full day in office, Biden released a 200-page national COVID strategy and made it clear that medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci – not Fox News commentators – will be advising him.

There will undoubtedly be setbacks for the new White House in the days and months ahead. After all, America is in the midst of multiple crises, and administrations make stumbles and hit speed bumps even in the best of times.

But less than two days in, Joe Biden and his team clearly aren’t messing around. They are moving quickly to undo the damage of the Trump years.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter