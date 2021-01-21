Out-Of-Touch Susan Collins Says She Doesn’t See The Need For More COVID Relief

Advertisements

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) hinted on Thursday that she would oppose President Joe Biden’s COVID rescue package, a proposal that provides relief to millions of struggling Americans in the middle of an increasingly deadly pandemic.

“It’s hard for me to see when we just passed $900 billion of assistance why we would have a package that big,” Sen. Collins said, laying the groundwork for her eventual opposition if it comes to the Senate.

“I’m not seeing it right now, but again I’m happy to listen,” she added.

Among other important elements of the plan, Biden’s package would give most Americans $1,400 in direct stimulus payments, raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, expand unemployment benefits, and provide aid for small businesses.

America is in crisis and Susan Collins is shrugging her shoulders

Joe Biden hasn’t even been in the White House for more than two days, and he has already taken a number of actions to tackle the COVID crisis that Donald Trump left on his desk.

But this is a public health and economic crisis that can’t be solved through executive actions alone. Congress must step up to the plate and pass meaningful legislation not only to stop the bleeding, but to help the economy build back better and stronger than it was before the pandemic.

Economists agree that Biden’s rescue plan would do just that.

Susan Collins was happy to cast a vote for Donald Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthiest individuals and corporations, but when it comes to helping regular Americans survive in the midst of multiple crises, she’s missing in action.

