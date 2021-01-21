QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Laughable Impeachment Articles Against Joe Biden

Advertisements

QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) officially filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Thursday, less than two days after he took office.

In a short video posted to her Twitter page, Rep. Greene said, “I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden. We’ll see how this goes.”

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

The Republican lawmaker followed up her announcement with a tweet urging her followers to text “IMPEACH” to “55444.”

Rep. Greene announced her intention to impeach Biden more than a week ago, before he was even sworn in as the 46th president.

It’s unclear which high crimes and misdemeanors the GOP lawmaker alleges Biden committed, but The Hill reported on Thursday that she is accusing Biden of “abusing his power while serving as vice president by allowing his son, Hunter, to serve on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.”

“President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies,” she said in a statement, according to the report.

In an interview, Rep. Greene referenced the same old right-wing propaganda about Biden, ranting about his so-called ties to Ukraine and Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Today @mtgreenee is filing articles of impeachment against @JoeBiden, for withholding money from Ukraine, in order to pressure them to fire a prosecutor investigating a Ukrainian company tied to his son Hunter. Here’s a clip from my interview with her! @RealAmVoice #QuidProJoe pic.twitter.com/LVBcxpCVw4 — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) January 21, 2021

In other words, her entire rationale for why Biden should be removed from office is debunked conspiracy theories she saw on right-wing propaganda outlets.

The QAnon crowd is spiraling out of control

In the months since Donald Trump lost his reelection bid to Joe Biden, the QAnon crowd has been grasping at straws to convince themselves that their dear leader couldn’t possibly be leaving the White House.

They clung to each of Trump’s conspiracy theories about voter fraud and were convinced that the election would be overturned either by recounts or lawsuits. When none of that happened, they showed up at the U.S. Capitol – at the request of the president – to try to overturn the election themselves.

Now, with Biden’s inauguration going off without a hitch, the QAnon crowd is officially spiraling out of control. None of their 11th hour crackpot scenarios about Trump maintaining power came true. Biden is hard at work in the White House and Trump is in Florida playing golf.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s move to impeach Joe Biden is nothing more than political theatre meant to soothe the QAnon-MAGA mob as they refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election.

