WATCH: CNN’s Erin Burnett Takes GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Apart Over Election Fraud Claims

It is not too often that a GOP lawmaker appears on CNN or MSNBC. So it was a bit of a surprise to see New York Freshman congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis appear on Erin Burnett’s CNN show.

Malliotakis came on to talk about her hopes to work with Democrats in a bi-partisan manner. This came off as disingenuous, though, as the New York Rep. challenged the election results on January 6th.

Burnett hit her on that hypocrisy asking, “Congresswoman, of course you did object to the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania as Congress was certifying them on the day of the deadly insurrection. So how do you square saying you want to work with President Biden, when you were questioning the legitimacy of the election on January 6th?”

Malliotakis responded, “Certainly constituents of mine expressed concerns about irregularities,” and later said, “I think that there is an issue that there are tens of millions of Americans who are concerned about whether there are safeguards in our election process.”

“They’re concerned because of lies like that,” Burnett shot back. “We’re concerned because of lies like that. That is a lie. They heard that. If I heard that and believed it, I might be concerned, too. But it’s not true.”

Burnett closed the segment by mockingly asking, “Because the reason they believe it wasn’t fair is because someone told them it wasn’t fair, and it was fair. So what I’m asking you, do you feel that you got duped and played a little bit in this?”