Pelosi To Deliver Trump Article Of Impeachment To The Senate On Monday

Advertisements

Speaker Pelosi is wasting no time as she announced that the House will deliver the article of Trump impeachment to the Senate on Monday.

Speaker Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

The article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection by Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, January 25.

Advertisements

Our Constitution and our country are well served by the extraordinary leadership of Lead Manager Jamie Raskin, and Representatives Diana DeGette, David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Stacey Plaskett, Madeleine Dean and Joe Neguse.

We are respectful of the Senate’s constitutional power over the trial and always attentive to the fairness of the process, noting that the former president will have had the same amount of time to prepare for trial as our Managers. Our Managers are ready to begin to make their case to 100 Senate jurors through the trial process.

Exactly one week after the attack on the Capitol to undermine the integrity of our democracy, a bipartisan vote of the House of Representatives passed the article of impeachment, which is our solemn duty to deliver to the Senate.

Republicans in the Senate have suggested that the House moved so quickly to impeach Trump that the trial may not start until mid-February in order to give Trump time to prepare a legal defense. The trial won’t begin as soon as the article is delivered to the Senate.

The second Trump impeachment trial could be much different from the first. With Democrats in the majority, there will be a real trial, not the rush job that Mitch McConnell oversaw the first time around. There should be evidence gathering and witnesses.

The outcome could be different as well. Mitch McConnell has signaled that he supports the impeachment of Trump and that he is open to voting to convict the former president. If McConnell decides to convict, there will be a wave of Republicans who follow.

The vote to convict will be more bipartisan than just Mitt Romney, and the outcome may rid America of the threat of Donald Trump forever.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook