Pelosi Will Send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate on Monday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will send articles of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, an action that would soon kick off the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Trump was impeached on January 13 on a single charge of inciting an insurrection after a mob of his supporters attacked the United States Capitol the week prior.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has expressed concerns that Trump will not have enough time to mount a legal defense before his trial date, which has yet to be scheduled. Even though Trump is no longer in office, the Senate can vote to convict him and bar him from ever holding public office again.

The news comes after outlets reported that Trump had hired South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers to defend him at trial. Bowers agreed to represent Trump on the recommendation of Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a prominent Trump surrogate.

“I’ve known Butch for a long time, solid guy,” Graham said. “I think over time, they’ll put the team together.”

The Capitol insurrection took place as a result of Trump’s attempts to delegitimize and overturn the results of the 2020 general election, which President Joe Biden won decisively. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud, as noted by countless government officials and even international observers. Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol to stop the electoral certification of Biden’s win. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result.