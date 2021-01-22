7 Senators Demand An Investigation Of Ted Cruz And Josh Hawley

Advertisements

Seven Democratic Senators have requested that the Senate Ethics Committee open an investigation into Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Sherrod Brown of Ohio wrote:

When Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley announced they would object to the counting of statecertified electors on January 6, 2021, they amplified claims of election fraud that had resulted in threats of violence against state and local officials around the country. While Congress was

debating Senator Cruz’s objection, a violent mob stormed the Capitol. These insurrectionists

ransacked the building, stole property, and openly threatened Members of Congress and the Vice

President. By proceeding with their objections to the electors after the violent attack, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely.

Senators Hawley and Cruz’s actions have been denounced by individuals across the political

spectrum.

The Senate has the exclusive power to determine whether these actions violated its

ethics rules, to investigate further conduct of which we may not be aware that may have violated

these rules, and to consider appropriate discipline. The question the Senate must answer is not

whether Senators Hawley and Cruz had the right to the object to the electors, but whether the

senators failed to “[p]ut loyalty to the highest moral principles and to country above loyalty to

persons, party, or Government department” or engaged in “improper conduct reflecting on the

Senate”. The Senate Ethics Committee should investigate their conduct to fully understand their role. The actions of which we know demand an investigation and a determination whether disciplinary action is warranted. Until then, a cloud of uncertainty will hang over them and over this body.

Unless Cruz and Hawley worked with the insurrectionists to plot the insurrection, it is unlikely that they will face criminal charges. Those who tried to topple the government believed that they were doing what Cruz wanted.

A Senate Ethics Committee investigation is the start of determining what role Cruz and Hawley may have played in the insurrection. Their actions during the certification of the results after the attack were bad enough that they deserve investigation and possible action.

Cruz and Hawley thought that they were setting themselves up for 2024 presidential runs with their cynical actions, but their challenge of the election results likely ended their White House dreams and could end their Senate careers.

