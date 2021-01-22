Schumer Won’t Start Trump’s Impeachment Trial Until After Biden’s Cabinet Is Confirmed

Advertisements

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer laid out his plan for Trump’s impeachment trial on Friday night, and it won’t start until after Biden gets his cabinet.

CNN reported, “Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that Schumer announced Friday evening, the Senate would take up the ceremonial functions of the trial Tuesday, the day after the articles are transmitted to the Senate. Then the House and Trump’s legal team would have two weeks to submit pre-trial briefs, with the trial itself beginning on February 9.”

Republicans were griping that Trump needed time to mount his legal defense. Those Rudy Giuliani briefs don’t just write themselves, and Democrats weren’t about to allow Republicans to use the trial as an excuse to block Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees. The delay also gives the Senate time to potentially vote on Biden’s COVID rescue bill.

Trump’s impeachment trial is going to happen soon enough. Even if Senate Republicans refuse to convict the former president, they will still have their feet held to the fire and be forced to confront and defend the behavior of Trump one last time.

Majority Leader Schumer knows what he is doing, and so far, deserves praise for boxing in Mitch McConnell and his obstructionist tricks.

