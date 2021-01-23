Republicans Side With COVID And Plan To Sue Biden Over Masks

Advertisements

Republicans are siding with the coronavirus and planning to sue President Biden over his executive order on mask-wearing.

Politico reported:

“Definitely expect lawsuits from our state, private lawsuits,” said Brendan Steinhauser, a Texas-based GOP strategist and former campaign manager to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

….

Pushing against scientific consensus, Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who has filed more than a dozen local lawsuits to battle mask mandates in counties across the state, challenged the notion that masks actually reduce the spread of the virus. He pointed to California, where compliance is high even as cases of Covid-19 have soared. He also insisted that there was no practical point to it, since, he argued, most federal properties are already requiring masks and cast Biden’s move as political.

Biden has called mask wearing a patriotic act. If this is true, the Republican position is to remain the anti-America party. One does not have the personal liberty to make others sick or kill them through their refusal to wear a mask. A person who does not wear a mask infringes on the personal liberty of others.

Donald Trump is gone, but nothing has changed within the Republican Party. Republicans aren’t going to change their attitude and work for the good of the country.

Republicans are continuing to side with COVID, and that means that the Democratic control of the House and Senate is going to play a vital role in defeating the pandemic.

