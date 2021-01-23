Rep. Scott Perry Unmasked As Key Accomplice In Trump Election Subversion Plot

Advertisements

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) played a key role in linking Trump with people who were willing to participate in his election overturn plot.

The New York Times reported:

Mr. Perry introduced the president to Mr. Clark, whose openness to conspiracy theories about election fraud presented Mr. Trump with a welcome change from the acting attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, who stood by the results of the election and had repeatedly resisted the president’s efforts to undo them.

Advertisements

….

Mr. Perry’s involvement is also likely to heighten scrutiny of House Republicans who continue to advance Mr. Trump’s false and thoroughly debunked claims of election fraud, even after President Biden’s inauguration this week and as Congress prepares for an impeachment trial that will examine whether such talk incited the Capitol riot.

Trump was rebuffed by high-level officials within the executive branch as he tried to use the federal government to overturn the election, so he turned his attention to House Republican loyalists and lower-level government officials to carry out his plot to undo Joe Biden’s victory.

There need to be full investigations and punishments for all of those involved. The conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election appears to go much deeper than first realized. It wasn’t just Trump and people like Rudy Giuliani trying to overturn democracy, but the former president also had elected members of Congress in on the plot.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook