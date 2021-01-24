Texas Man Arrested Near The White House With Guns And Ammo Asking About The Oval Office

Advertisements

An armed Texas man was arrested near the White House after he was looking for information on the Oval Office.

Kolbie Satterfield of WUSA9 tweeted:

A Texas man was arrested for having a gun and ammunition near the White House Friday.

The man told officers “he needed information about the Oval Office”, according to court docs.

He was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license & several other weapons violations. @wusa9 — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 24, 2021

Advertisements

The threat level to President Biden and the nation has not gone down since the Capitol attack. Even though Sen. Marco Rubio doesn’t think so, the best way to send a message to the Trump domestic terrorists is to hold Donald Trump accountable.

Ignoring the threat or Trump’s role in encouraging and inciting it is not going to make it go away. As long as people like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) refuse to admit that the election wasn’t stolen, and continue to repeat Trump’s big lie, America and its leaders will continue to face an elevated threat risk.

Presidents are always targets, but the current environment was created by Donald Trump, enabled by the Republican Party, and spread via Fox News.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook