Joe Biden Is Already Repairing The US Relationship With France

No more passive-aggressive handshakes of death for French President Emmanuel Macron, as Joe Biden is already working to rebuild the US relationship with France.

The White House provided a readout of the Biden/Macron call to PoliticusUSA, “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to express his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with our oldest ally. President Biden also stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States’ partnership with the European Union. The leaders agreed on the need for close coordination, including through multilateral organizations, in tackling common challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, and the global economic recovery. They also agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia, and the Sahel.”

It is good to see the call readouts back. The previous administration stopped providing readouts of presidential phone calls after they were found to be full of inaccuracies and lies. It is important for the American people to know who their president is talking to and what he or she is saying.

President Biden is keeping his promise to voters and working to repair the alliances with some of America’s closest allies that were trampled on and destroyed by the previous president’s fondness for authoritarians and dictators.

Biden is already returning America back to its status in the world and his actions represent a start on the path to a return to America’s global greatness.

