Rand Paul Humiliates Himself When Pressed On False Claims That The Election Was Stolen

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) put on a humiliating performance where he tied himself into knots trying to defend his claim that the election was stolen.

Video of Paul on ABC’s This Week:

Pressed repeatedly by @GStephanopoulos, Sen. Rand Paul won’t say the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, calls for investigation of fraud, but doesn’t provide evidence. GS: “There are not two sides to this story. This has been looked at in every single state.” https://t.co/kEzanF2Ysi pic.twitter.com/DDufLZvwBB — ABC News (@ABC) January 24, 2021

Transcript of key parts of the exchange from ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Hold on a second. He said the election was stolen. This election was not stolen. The results were certified in every single state —

PAUL: You’re saying —

STEPHANOPOULOS: — after counts (ph) and recounts.

PAUL: — there was — you’re saying — you’re saying that absolutely it was — you’re saying there was no fraud and it’s all been investigated and that’s just not true.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s not what I said, sir.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: I said the Department of Justice found no evidence —

PAUL: (Inaudible) —

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me finish my point.

PAUL: But you say it’s all lies —

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said something that was not true.

PAUL: You say we’re all liars. You just simply say we’re all liars and —

STEPHANOPOULOS: I said it was a lie —

PAUL: — (inaudible) —

STEPHANOPOULOS: — that the election was stolen.

PAUL: — premise (ph) that you’re right and we’re wrong.

…..

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sir, there are not — there are not two sides to this story. This has been looked in every single state.

PAUL: Sure there are. There are two sides to every story. George, you’re forgetting who you are. You’re forgetting who you are as a journalist if you think there’s only one side.

You’re inserting yourself into the story to say I’m a liar because I want to look at election fraud and I want to look at secretaries of state who illegally changed the voter laws without the permission of their state legislatures. That is incontrovertible, it happened.

The new Republican position is that changing election laws means that an election was stolen, which is interesting because Republican legislatures around the country are trying to change election laws to prevent people from voting after Trump lost.

Rand Paul is up for reelection in 2022, so he is going all-in on the big lie because he is not a popular senator in Kentucky.

Sen. Paul is wrong. Facts are not debatable, and the fact is that the election was not stolen.

The American people need help, and senators like Rand Paul are wasting time by pushing lies about an election that was free and fair.

