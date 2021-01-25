Joe Biden Has Erased Much Of Trump’s Presidency In Less Than A Week

Advertisements

In less than a week, President Biden has erased most of the policies of Donald Trump’s failed presidency.

The latest to bite the dust was Trump’s transgender military ban.

According to a White House fact sheet provided to PoliticusUSA:

President Biden signed today an Executive Order that sets the policy that all Americans who are qualified to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States should be able to serve. The All-Volunteer Force thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans who can meet the rigorous standards for military service, and an inclusive military strengthens our national security.

President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity. This question of how to enable all qualified Americans to serve in the military is easily answered by recognizing our core values. America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive. The military is no exception. Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.

President Biden has done more good for the country in less than a week than Trump did in four years. The Trump presidency, and its many bad policies and mistakes, are systemically being reversed. The transgender military ban was a cynical attempt to pander to far-right evangelicals.

Biden has killed the border wall, rejoined the Paris Climate Accords, and WHO ended Trump’s immigration policies, gotten rid of the Muslim ban, reversed Trump’s attack on the ACA, and moved to reunite separated children with their families. President Biden is also repairing the US relationships with allies, and is working to restore nuclear treaties that Trump pulled the US out of.

Trump’s meager presidency by executive order has been mostly undone. Joe Biden has brought real governance back to the American people.

