Biden White House To Hold Science Led COVID Briefings

White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki said that the Biden administration will be holding public briefings three times a week with scientists on COVID.

Press Secretary Psaki said, “I wanted to briefly preview the first of our public health briefings which will begin this Wednesday and done regularly for the foreseeable future. These will be science-led briefings. They will happen three times a week to provide Americans updates. The reflection of our commitment to being transparent and honest with the public about the pandemic and the work our whole of government team is doing every day. You’ll be all be able to participate in those as well.”

There will be no more COVID briefings that don’t have any medical or scientific experts. No one will tell you to inject bleach or attempt to manipulate the data to minimize the pandemic. It is such a small but significant change.

The American people are finally going to get real information from their government that is based on science, not political considerations.

The Biden administration is going above and beyond to restore transparency and trust to make the Executive Branch great again.

