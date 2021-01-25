Biden’s Popularity Is Surging As He Quickly Moves To Clean Up Trump’s Mess

Advertisements

In a country that Donald Trump spent his entire presidency dividing, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appear to be growing increasingly popular with each passing day.

According to data from Morning Consult, Biden’s approval rating is already higher than Trump’s ever was, and the new Democratic president has become even more popular in the days since his inauguration.

“Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking conducted during the 46th president’s first few days in office shows 56 percent of voters approve of his job performance, while 34 percent disapprove,” the pollster noted.

Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than Trump’s was at this point after he took office four years ago, and higher than Trump’s ever was during his four years in the White House.

President Biden’s favorability rating is also close to 60 percent, with 58 percent giving Biden positive marks – up three points since the new president’s inauguration last week.

Vice President Harris is also getting strong initial ratings, with 52 percent of voters viewing her favorably, an increase of a couple points since the inauguration and a six-point jump since the election.

The American people like what they’re seeing

While Fox News may be having daily temper tantrums as Joe Biden works to clean up the mess that Donald Trump left behind, the American people seem to like what they’re seeing so far.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out on Monday, Biden has already managed to erase much of the disastrous Trump presidency in less than a week’s time, whether it’s ending the Muslim ban, rejoining the WHO and the Paris climate accord, or reversing Trump’s transgender military ban.

For four years, an unpopular president used his office to enact unpopular policies and divide the country. In less than a week, Joe Biden has quickly reversed course by seeking to bring the country together around proposals that will actually help dig the country out of these crises.

So far, the American people are happy about what they’re seeing.

