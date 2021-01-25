The Justice Department Is Investigating Plots To Overturn The Election

Advertisements

The Inspector General at the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into potential plots to use the DOJ to overturn the election.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog will investigate whether any department official sought to have the department overturn President Joe Biden’s election win.

The office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz is launching “an investigation into whether any former or current DOJ official engaged in an improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election,” it announced Monday.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Trump and at least one House Republican plotted with a Department of Justice lawyer to fire the acting attorney general and replace him with someone who would use the DOJ to overturn the election results in Georgia.

The internal DOJ probe is vital because it will uncover any plots and the actions of anyone working at the Department of Justice that may result in criminal charges. Trump and his cronies spread corruption throughout the federal government, and it will take investigations such as this one to clean up the DOJ and remove the dangerous, lawless culture that Trump attempted to install.

The internal investigations combined with the congressional investigations will give America a full picture of how close we came to democracy being overthrown.

