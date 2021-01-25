Goya Foods Has Banned Their Trump Supporting CEO From Appearing on Cable News

Advertisements

In July of 2020, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said of Donald Trump, “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did.”

This shocked many Latin-American fans of the brand who actively oppose Trump’s policies. There were numerous calls for boycotts against Goya’s products.

Unanue wasn’t chastened by the backlash from his comments. In fact, he has doubled down on them by continuing to support the ex-President. During a recent appearance with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo, the Goya CEO said of the election:

“I think that it is mission accomplished. Mission accomplished by the union, the partnership, the conglomerate of social media, Big Tech, big media and government, big government, for ushering in the dawn of a new world order. This great reset. With an unverified election, and the big prize is the United States.”

In response to these comments, Goya’s board has voted to ban Unanue from making future media appearances. The New York Post reports, “The Hispanic foods giant on Friday agreed to censure Unanue, 67, for controversial remarks in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the US Capitol building. The vote by a majority of Goya’s nine-member board means Unanue must now obtain board permission before making any more media appearances, sources close to the situation said.”

Unanue said of the decision, “Independently, I’ve made the decision to lower the temperature and walk away from speaking about politics and religion. I realize it’s important because of the diverse views of the company and our market.”