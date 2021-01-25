History Is Made As The House Officially Triggers Trump’s Second Senate Impeachment Trial

Advertisements

History was made on Monday night as the House of Representatives officially delivered its latest article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the United States Senate, triggering a second impeachment trial for the disgraced former president.

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin kicked off the proceedings, saying, “The managers on the part of the House of Representatives are here and present and ready to present the article of impeachment … against Donald John Trump, former president of the United States.”

Trump became the first president to be impeached twice earlier this month after he incited a violent insurrection against the United States government.

Video of Rep. Raskin introducing the article before the Senate:

The House makes history and officially delivers an article impeachment to the U.S. Senate, kicking off a second impeachment trial for ex-president Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/vAJEtLGquG — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 26, 2021

Trump owns half of all presidential impeachment trials in U.S. history

With the House of Representatives officially kicking off a second Donald Trump impeachment trial on Monday night, the ex-president now owns half of all presidential impeachment trials in U.S. history.

As CNN pointed out, there have only been four total impeachment trials throughout American history – two of them are for Trump.

Donald Trump’s legacy won’t be one of strength or greatness, as he so desperately craves. Instead, he will forever be remembered as a twice-impeached con artist who very nearly toppled American democracy.

With his second impeachment trial now underway, it is up to the Senate to hold him accountable once and for all.

